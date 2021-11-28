Lenore Skenazy: The Terrible Toys of 2021

In the face of the supply chain crunch, some parents are making do with the only toys left on the shelves. These include:
Chutes and Lepers: The game is the same. The graphics are ... disturbing.
Skanky: A Slinky that stays out all night and stumbles down the stairs.
Supersize Fidget Spinner: Pizza-size version of the popular gadget.
Hangry, Hangry Hippos: Life-size. Animatronic. Ravenous.
Big Wheel (of Brie): Do not ride in the sun.
Screw You Bears: Their more caring relatives are sitting in a container off Macao.
Rubik’s Red-Hot Cube: Heats up to 525 F. Oven mitts suggested.
GI Infection Joe: Not all heroes get the digestive tract they deserve.
Cards Against Hannity: Always starts a fight!
Bleeding Gumby: An eerie, bendable reminder of the importance of flossing.
Etch-a-Snitch: Favorite drawing toy of the mob.
Monotony: Monopoly plus solitaire.
Polyamorous Pocket: She fits in your pocket — and so do her friends Burt, Jeremiah, Franklin, Hank and sometimes Barb. Clothing sold separately.
People are also reading…
My Little Prawny: “The only shrimp with hair!”
Pokemom: “Pikachu, I birthed you!”
Cabbage Patch Kids with Kids: “No one stays young forever.”
Private Astronaut Barbie: Elon’s arm candy.
Serious String: String you can use to tie up packages. Comes in white or brown.
See-n- Say Samuel L. Jackson Edition: Hey, kids — wanna learn some new words?
Bennie Babies: Adorable animals stuffed with pills.
Wet Pet Rock: Pet Rock that comes in a plastic cup you can fill with water.
Border Paw Patrol: These dogs have a tough job.
Mr. Potato Skinhead: Does not play well with other toys.
Out-of-Network Operation: All the fun of calling the insurance company!
Baggel: Like Boggle, but you can only use Yiddish expressions, like “feh” and “schmooze.”
Sorry! The high-stakes game of office misunderstandings.
Buzzed Lightyear: Last seen with Skanky.
Nahtzee: No one likes this one.
Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?”