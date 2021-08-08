Lenore Skenazy: The Safety Device Making Us Nervous

“You take the family to the food court. Your wife and Pete head for tacos. You and Danny want Chinese. You look up at the menu. You look down to see what Danny wants. But you don’t see Danny. Every parent knows that feeling. Imagine if he were actually abducted...”

This ad remains my favorite example of rank, dank fear masquerading as helpful advice for parents.

It went on the air a decade or so ago, and since then has been superseded by an ever-growing list of mobile devices, chips, apps and alerts that promise to keep track of our children’s every move. (And that’s not even the scariest ad, which ends with a guy pulling up his pants in a dark alley where a little boy is cowering. Let’s hear it for humanity!)

Leaving aside the bizarre proposition that in the time it takes dad to choose between the egg roll and wonton soup, his son has been abducted from a public place without anyone noticing — including the staff at the Chinese food counter, who are presumably staring out at the dad and waiting for him to make up his mind — what else is this ad doing?

Lying. Like all these new surveillance technologies, it is promising “peace of mind,” which is sort of like a shipment of mosquitoes promising “a good night’s sleep.”