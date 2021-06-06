Lenore Skenazy: The risk of no risk

But on the statistical child-danger scale, keep in mind that twice as many minors will die of drowning than of COVID-19. Five times more will die in vehicle accidents, according to Leonhardt.

“If protecting children from small but real risks of serious harm were society’s top goal, keeping children away from pools and cars would probably have a bigger effect than isolating them in coming months,” he wrote.

To make matters worse, adults keep getting the raw numbers wrong, too, vis-a-vis kids and COVID-19. A survey by Gallup and Franklin Templeton found that people think 8% of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have been to people under 25. The actual answer? It’s 0.1%.

So, now let’s try a little thought experiment: Let’s replace “coronavirus” with “stranger danger.”

After all, many parents keep their kids inside for fear of them being harmed by a stranger out there. But as with COVID-19, there is no such thing as zero risk. Staying safe inside holds its own dangers of depression, diabetes, anxiety and obesity. As for the number of minors kidnapped by strangers, it has always been much lower than most people assume. In one survey, about 100 kids were kidnapped each year and 92% made it home alive.