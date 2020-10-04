Lenore Skenazy: The Latest Way to Shame and Blame Moms

That is quite a claim. But as Texas A&M professor of women’s and gender studies Joan Wolf points out: “You can cherry pick 48 studies on a topic and get that study to tell you anything you want it to tell you.” Wolf has spent much of her professional career tilting against research that seems bent on telling moms they must be ever more vigilant and selfless, and is author of the book, “Is Breast Best?: Taking on the Breastfeeding Experts and the New High Stakes of Motherhood.”

The problem is that in a culture enamored of shame and blame, it is this kind of research that gets funding and attention. Scientists know this. “Often the media are blamed for sensationalist headlines,” says Britain’s Murphy. “But if you trace it back, the scientists themselves are writing studies and conclusions that (they know) will get into the paper. And the whole issue of pregnant women’s behavior is a very rich area for this kind of material.”

It’s also a very rich area for proposed regulation. Murphy says that her country’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recently published guidelines “whereby they want a woman’s entire alcohol history through the entire pregnancy — from a glass of beer they had before they knew they were pregnant — to be all documented and transferred onto a child’s health record.”