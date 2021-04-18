Lenore Skenazy: The Case of the Missing Childhood

We say we can’t let them have the freedom their parents and grandparents enjoyed because we are trying to keep them safe. But this relentless focus on safety only makes sense if we are talking about Rembrandt paintings or a Ming vase. Might as well keep those safe in a temperature-controlled room. There is no upside to exposing them to anything other than hushed tones and velvet-gloved hands. Kids, though — they’re precious, yes. But they aren’t precious THINGS. They grow when they get a chance to do, see, try, run, fall — and they stall when they don’t.

Think back on your own childhood — the thing you absolutely loved doing. Was there always an adult supervising you?

I can almost see you shaking your head.

A classic article in The Daily Mail several years back titled “How Children Lost the Right to Roam in Four Generations” interviewed four members of the same family. The great-grandad, 88, recalled walking six miles at age 8 to play with friends and make forts in the woods. His son-in-law, 63, walked a mile or so to do the same thing at the same age. The daughter, in her 30s, walked half a mile to school.

And she does not let her 8-year-old son off the block.