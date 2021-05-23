Lenore Skenazy: Texas Goes Free-Range!

This way, the bill not only protects parents who want to let their kids play outside but “also enables parents struggling to make ends meet to make child care arrangements that make life easier rather than harder,” says Diane Redleaf, Let Grow’s legal consultant. In other words, it prevents poverty from being mistaken for neglect.

The law would have been most welcome in 2015 when Houston mom Laura Browder was arrested for having her kids wait 30 feet away from her in a food court when she had a job interview there and didn’t have time to line up child care. The arrest came after she had accepted the new job.

The bill also helps folks who philosophically choose not to helicopter-parent — most famously personified by the Meitivs of Maryland, investigated not once but twice for allowing their kids, 10 and 6, to walk home on their own from a local park. They did so not because of laziness or neglect, but because they wanted their kids to experience independence.

Hounding parents for not hovering over their kids in normal situations like walking and playing in the neighborhood would have seemed bizarre in any other era. Now perhaps it will seem bizarre anew, as kids regain the right to some unsupervised time and parents regain the right to give it to them without getting arrested.