Lenore Skenazy: Taps for the Tap?

‘Tis the season for reminders to hydrate.

As if nature had never invented a way to keep us from shriveling into human raisins — and not even the plump, juicy ones. Hard, dry, olive-pit-like raisins that insert themselves into your molars and make themselves so at home, no water flosser dares dislodge them.

A teacher once told me that parents had started asking her to remind her students, throughout the day, to sip, sip, sip. “Have I lost it completely in thinking that learning to drink when you’re thirsty is one of the key parts of growing up?” she asked me. “While water is obviously important, it doesn’t seem to kill kids to be without it for a couple of hours. A shocking number of parents act like it’s insulin for their diabetic children. Am I crazy?”

Well, if she is, so am I, because in this issue I see four societal evils converging. (OK, like I said: We might BOTH be crazy. But hear me out.)

Evil No. 1: Bottled water itself. Somehow, we have been sold on the idea that it is better to drink water that has been siphoned into plastic, shipped to a store, and schlepped home (or to school!) — only to end up in a landfill — rather than the stuff that comes out of our taps, effortlessly, without us ever heading out the door — or sucking Fiji dry.