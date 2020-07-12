Lenore Skenazy: Summer Songs Never Die

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s something about a summer song that means every time you hear it — 10, 20, even (ahem) many more years later — it all comes flooding back. The sun. The sprinklers. The bikinis (yours or someone else’s). Often there’s a camp in the background, or a beach, or a car — and with any luck, the top is down.

Basically, you can take the year you were born and fast-forward 12-18 years, and that’s the summer your special song came out.

When I asked people on Facebook to tell me the song that always means summer to them, I yelped when a few folks voted for “In the Summertime” by Mungo Jerry. Yes! That song is more powerful than a whiff of Coppertone! If you don’t know it (because you’re not about 97 years old), go directly to YouTube, and start grooving out: “In the summertime, when the weather is hot,/You can stretch right up and touch the sky.” (Reading it now, I realize IT DOESN’T EVEN RHYME! What a lazy writer!)

But no matter. Mungo got away with it because summer isn’t uptight. It’s not school. And the song was so darn catchy. I was ready to bounce it to the No. 1 slot on my list when I noticed a few folks voting for “Summer in the City.”