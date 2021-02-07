Lenore Skenazy: Stranger Danger and Other Child Safety Myths

It goes without saying that no one wants a child to be hurt, ever.

Sometimes, though, it seems as if we believe that with enough child-surveillance, parent-surveillance, blaming, shaming, investigating and arresting, we can achieve perfect childhood safety: Just make sure kids are watched 24/7 — and hound the parents who don’t do that.

That’s why we really have to think about actual safety and not just the knee-jerk response: “Never let them out of our sight till they’re 18!”

So, here’s a list of things to think about when considering which practices, precautions and laws make kids safer — and which may FEEL “protective” but actually aren’t.

No. 1: “Unsupervised” does not equal “unsafe.”

Considering that, according to the Department of Justice, the vast majority of child abuse is at the hands of someone the child knows rather than a stranger, it begins to feel as if keeping kids indoors — with a babysitter, parent, relative, sibling or stepparent — is actually LESS safe than them getting on their bikes and riding around. Let’s not restrict kids’ freedom due to a misunderstanding of actual risk.

No. 2: Crime rates against children have fallen.