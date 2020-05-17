Lenore Skenazy: So, You're Bored, Kids?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m not letting anyone in this house give a haircut yet, but that day may come.”

So says Vanessa Elias, a parenting coach (and founder of parent coaching business Thrive With a Guide), a mom of three girls ages 18, 16 and 11, and a free play advocate in her town of Wilton, Connecticut. Frankly, she’s also my friend.

Vanessa came up with the list below, inspired, in part, by Let Grow, the nonprofit I run that promotes childhood independence and resilience. She was also inspired by looking around at all the childhood changes happening thanks to the pandemic. “I thought about the new things that my kids were doing, or that others in our community had done,” says Vanessa. “And I thought of things that I’d LIKE my kids to do.”

With parents stretched thin and kids looking at far more free time than before, the solution was obvious: Have the kids help out more. At Vanessa’s home, the girls have started folding the fitted sheets (a skill I have yet to master), cleaning the bathroom and making more elaborate meals than before. Other kids she knows are pitching in more, too. “They’re all learning a new skill, and it’s a win for the parents, too, making their lives easier,” says Vanessa. “And it’s not just pretend. It’s real.”