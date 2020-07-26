Lenore Skenazy: S'More Screen Time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What's up with camp this summer? For hiking, substitute sitting. For a campfire, substitute a chat box. And for fun, substitute -- well, here's the thing: Some kids don't like the online camps COVID-19 has foisted upon them. But plenty are having a good enough time, and some kids are loving their virtual camps. And if kids are busy and happy even for a short (blessed!) portion of the day, their parents are happy campers, too.

The American Camp Association doesn't have an exact number of camps that have gone online for the summer, but they know of at least 230. That's out of the 3,000 camps that are members. It's possible that many hundreds more are giving it a try without notifying the association.

Elina Furman, an author and digital marketer in Connecticut, has her 7-year-old son attending one. By the time Furman realized that some in-person camps were going to be open this summer, most of the slots had been filled. She managed to secure a place for her older son, but for her younger son, she found an online "toy-inventor" camp.