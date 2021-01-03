Lenore Skenazy: Sledding Down the Slippery Slope

So, what is Grinch-ifying me? There are six things.

No. 1 — That people can sue towns when their kids get hurt sledding. This forces the towns to simply ban it — as it’s not worth the financial risk. But is a town always to blame when someone gets hurt? The belief that there is a culprit (and potential pot of gold) behind every injury means every person and group has to adopt a cover-your-butt mentality and forbid a bunch of normal activities, for fear of litigation. (See my article “Principal Versus Mom: Who Decides How Kids Get Home?” on a school that won’t let kids walk home without a chaperone.)

No. 2 — The “helpful” advice that makes it sound like parents should spend days hunting for the perfect hill that they then must minutely inspect, as if for landmines. Can’t kids even select their own hill?

No. 3—The statement that then the parents have to stick around for a decade until their kids are 10.

No. 4 — The idea that the parents also have to check the equipment for sharp edges, etc. This kind of advice is changing how we think of kids (always endangered!) and parents (always on high alert!) and stuff (always untrustworthy unless brand-new!).