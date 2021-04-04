Lenore Skenazy: Shall I Compare Thee To a Prison Yard?

This notion is wrong. “When they are free to play in their own ways, children practice the most important skills required to move toward adulthood — how to take initiative, make their own decisions, solve their own problems, negotiate with peers and, yes, how to deal with others who aren’t always nice,” says Boston College psychology professor Peter Gray, one of the co-founders of Let Grow with me. “When we prevent them from such opportunities by taking continuous control of their lives, we prevent them from growing up.”

Prevent away! That seems to be the philosophy of those who believe the only way to end bullying is to end any freedom the students enjoyed. Linda James, founder of a nonprofit called Bullies Out, notes in the BBC piece, “Unstructured games can sometimes lead to nasty comments, aggressive behavior or children feeling left out.”

She’s right: some sad feelings — and betrayals and loneliness — are inevitable in childhood (and adulthood!). Talk about your teachable moments! Not that anyone wants kids facing constant cruelty. But learning how to deal with some playground frustration is actually a big life skill it behooves kids to learn.

I doubt it will come as a surprise that another expert quoted in the piece said it is important for schools to create safe spaces, where kids “feel supported and included.”

In other words: Kids will fall behind and hurt one another the second they get the chance, so the only option is to micromanage every interaction — and throw in some sonnets.

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?” To learn more about Lenore Skenazy (Lskenazy@yahoo.com) and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0