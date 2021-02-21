Lenore Skenazy: Quit Criminalizing Poverty

An Ohio mom has been arrested for leaving her kids, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old, in a motel room while she worked her shift at a pizza shop.

A tip to the police led officers to a Motel Six in Youngstown at about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night. The 10-year-old explained that her mom was working and would be home at 10 p.m.

The officers went to the pizza shop where the mom, Shaina Bell, 24, told them she usually has someone look in on the kids every hour. She was booked into jail on two counts of child endangerment, and the kids were sent to their father. She got out on bail.

Now, look: It’s certainly not ideal for a mom to have to work at night while her 10-year-old babysits her little sister. But the facts — the motel room — seem to suggest the family is under serious financial strain, yes? And when that is the case, and there is a pandemic, and you are a mom trying to earn a living, it does not make your kids better off if you are under arrest or in a cell or possibly now contending with custody lawyers and the courts to get back on your feet.