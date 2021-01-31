Lenore Skenazy: Proof that No One Wants to Carjack Your Kids

Yet another guy screamed at a mom for letting her kid wait in the car while she ran in to get a gallon of milk — but with a twist: He was a carjacker who’d just stolen her car.

The second he noticed the kid in the back seat, he sped back to the parking lot and yelled at the mom to take the boy out. She did — and he drove off again.

More proof that almost no one, even a thief, wants your kid.

Here’s what happened on Saturday morning in Beaverton, Oregon, according to a reporter named Samantha Swindler. (Egads, is everyone in Beaverton some kind of criminal?)

It was about 9 a.m. The mom needed milk and meat. She put her 4-year-old in the back seat, buckled him into his booster seat and headed to the grocery store. She made sure to park right near the door and ran in — leaving the car running and unlocked.

She was never more than 15 feet from the car, according to police spokesman Matt Henderson. Nor did she dawdle. She was in store very briefly, a clerk at the store attested.