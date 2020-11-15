Lenore Skenazy: Principal Versus Mom: Who Decides How Kids Get Home?

To get to the school, pedestrians must cross a four-lane highway, which has a crosswalk with stoplights and walk/don’t walk signs. The Thompson kids do this all the time on their own, on their way to piano and martial arts lessons.

As walkers, they are part of a dwindling breed. Today, only 10% of American kids walk to school, down from about 50% in 1969. But the exercise, confidence and fresh air afforded by walking are good for kids.

Who gets to decide what is best for a child?

In the 2015 Every Child Succeeds Act, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, inserted a “Free-Range Kids” amendment stating that nothing should “prohibit a child from traveling to and from school on foot or by car, bus, or bike when the parents of the child have given permission.”

The Thompsons would love South Carolina to pass its own bill allowing parents to give their kids some reasonable independence. And in fact, last year, just such a bill, S. 79, sponsored by Sens. Vincent Sheheen, D-S.C., and Wes Climer, R-S.C., passed the South Carolina Senate unanimously. But COVID-19 closed the legislature before the House could vote on it.