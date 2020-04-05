Lenore Skenazy: Post-Traumatic Surprise

And even in the meantime, while we’re still in the midst of this miserable thing, I’ve been hearing from parents who are kind of stunned to see their kids not only coping but almost unfolding like a new shoot watered by the unexpected gift of the virus: free time.

“My daughter is almost 12, and my son is 9. They’ve been off school since March 12,” a mom in Canada told me. “I was expecting a lot of bickering and crabbiness, and there’s been a little bit, but not nearly as much as I expected.” Instead, her son spontaneously took a kite out to fly the other day — for the first time in his life — and his sister, who normally goes to bed at 11 p.m. and has to get up at 7 a.m., is still going to bed at 11 p.m. but now getting up at 11 in the morning. That seems to mean the girl needed four more hours of sleep than she was getting before. More sleep is making her — and everyone around her — calmer.