Lenore Skenazy: Pomp and (Very Weird) Circumstance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As most of America’s college seniors won’t be having an in-person graduation this year, we are providing them with the guest speech by a semifamous alum or semigenerous donor you probably would have heard. Graduates, just fill in the blanks, and you’ll feel like you’re there (bored and boiling):

Greetings, students, parents, deans, professors and, especially, our esteemed mascot, (name of fish), who so aptly represents our student body — and with whom I have a date later tonight. I just hope that’s not a costume!

It is an honor to (verb) before you. It would be an honor to stand, but I banged my (body part) on the way up the steps and am forced to lie down. Luckily, the dean of (plural noun) had a carpet scrap with her, though now my chin is itchy.

As I look out on your (adjective) faces, I am reminded of a time just (gargantuan number) years ago, when I, too, was graduating college with my degree in (noun) studies. It was a nontraditional major, and for my senior project, I was required to live in (town or country) disguised as a (noun) in order to do my fieldwork.