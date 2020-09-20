Lenore Skenazy: Pod Regulations to Stop Parents in their Tracks

Surely, it’s a snap for you to develop a health and safety plan aligned with CDC guidelines? You can find them on the CDC webpage entitled “Preparing K-12 School Administrators for a Safe Return to School in Fall 2020.” Note, for instance, that if one of the kids tests positive for COVID-19, your job would then be to “determine if, when, and for how long part or all of a school should be closed.” For help, you can “refer to CDC’s Interim Considerations for K-12 for School Administrators for SARS-CoV-2 Testing, which provides additional information about viral diagnostic testing.” See? A snap!

Intriguingly, these newly sprouted regulations apply only to learning pods. As Theresa O’Brien, mom of an eighth grader in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, notes, “My daughter can have five friends over for a sleepover without my being fingerprinted and federally background-checked. I also don’t have to provide her friends’ parents with an evacuation plan or notify the state government that non-relatives are in my house overnight.”

Nor would O’Brien be compelled to open her home to a government official who arrived without a warrant — but with his work ID — if she was just hosting Thanksgiving dinner.