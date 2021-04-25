Lenore Skenazy: Panic-Porn's Impact on Parents

Bridget Foley is a mom of two who thinks about panic a lot. Her novel about a Los Angeles earthquake, “Just Get Home,” came out last week. Foley moved to Idaho to try to get away from the heightened fear levels she saw when living on the coasts. In LA, she says, she was in a new-mom group when two members were arranging a playdate. One asked the other, “What do you wash your floors with?” “Um ... Pine-Sol?” Mom No. 2 responded. That was all Mom No. 1 had to hear. Expose her baby to a non-organically-washed floor? Too dangerous. An alternative venue was sought.

Foley watched ever more childhood activities get doomified. “People don’t do sleepovers anymore,” she says — and that was before COVID-19. “They do things like they drop their kids off, and the kids are there till 10, and then they pick them up, bring them home and then bring them over in the morning for breakfast.” As for playdates: “The idea that some just come and they drop the kid off?” says Foley. That doesn’t happen. “Instead, you get a text message and then another message, and then you arrange it, and then they come, and they sit down and stay. And your kid’s 9!”

Is there a way to dial down the din of doom?