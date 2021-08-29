Lenore Skenazy: Of Kickball, Cops and Child Abuse

The cops told the kickball players they needed a permit to play in the street. But three weeks earlier, when the authorities first got involved, Snyder had actually tried to get a permit. This involved a two-week waiting period and signatures from every person on the block, every single game day — plus a $300 fee for official traffic barriers.

Somewhat of a damper.

OK, said the cops: An alternative solution is for you to go play in the local park.

But the group enjoyed the block party feel.

The alternative to that alternative?

“We have tried to reasonably come to a conclusion on how to settle this,” said Olszewski. “The next step, after tickets, it goes to child abuse.” That is, the cops would get child abuse charges filed against the perps. “We have really tried to work with all of you. We don’t want it to come to this.”

Most likely, no one wanted it to come to this. The simplest thing seems like it would be for the cops to allow or erect a barricade once a week and let the game — a local tradition by now — continue. Alternatively, with a park close by, it doesn’t seem like a crazy request that the group play there.