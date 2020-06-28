Lenore Skenazy: Ode to a Covid Independence Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Things you can do on the Fourth of July

If you’re worried ‘bout COVID and don’t want to die:

You can throw a nice burger on top of your grill

Then eat it alone. Yep. Sit there and chill.

You can get out the chips and the dips and the guac,

And no one will care if they drip on your sock,

‘Cause you’re in your lounger, not out on the street,

Just you and your newly guac’d socks on your feet.

For fun you can wave a small flag on a stick

(Admittedly, this can get old pretty quick.)

Or get out a blanket, and lay yourself down.

It’s just like a picnic, except for your frown.

If you’re longing for company, even of ants,

Get chocolate sprinkles. Spill some on your pants.

(Note: Do not go to the store at this time!

Just order your sprinkles from Amazon Prime.)

What else makes for fun on the Fourth of July?