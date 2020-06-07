Lenore Skenazy: Nuts about squirrels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is not a column about antibodies, cops, COVID-19, killer wasps, missing bees, vaccines, ventilators, The New York Times, politics, protests, deer ticks, flour shortages, meat shortages, yeast shortages or shortening bread shortages (which, as far as I know, don’t exist).

It’s a column about squirrels.

Because sometimes, you just got to write about something small and furry and, to many of us, insanely cute.

If you happen to go outside this time of year, and you live anywhere in the vicinity of earth — or maybe even if you are jammed into the SpaceX capsule — chances are you will see a squirrel or two. To some, this is an event worthy of a shrug. To some, it is worthy of a, “Get off my lawn!” or even, “Get off my fawn!” (because those are pretty ubiquitous, too). But then there are those who see a squirrel and can’t stop wondering, “Why can’t I be a squirrel, too?” And perhaps your columnist is one of them.