Lenore Skenazy: No One Is Giving Ecstasy to Trick or Treaters!

Dear Police: Can you please stop telling parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy for drugs?

Urging tens of millions of Americans to look for something that isn’t there is like urging tens of millions of Americans take off their shoes to look for something.

Hmm. Well maybe officially worrying about outrageously unlikely crimes — while pretending that they aren’t unlikely at all — is just something the government does. I once met an FBI employee whose job was to warn school bus drivers about possible terrorist hijackings. (For real — she and I were both speakers at a school bus driver convention. The glamorous life of a thought leader!) My point is that every year, some police department makes it to the news cycle by warning about drugs disguised as candy.

They do this without ever mentioning that if you like drugs enough to buy them, you probably don’t want to give them away to someone who will not pay for them, will not appreciate them and most likely will not even be around when they ingest them, meaning you’ll miss all the fun of watching them stare at their hand or dance for seven hours to EDM.

Nonetheless, the Auburn, Georgia, police posted to Facebook a photo of a whole bunch of ecstasy they seized in a “traffic-related incident.”