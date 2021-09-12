Lenore Skenazy: Loo and Behold: A First Amendment Toilet!

These “Porcelain Gardens” did not sit well with the city elders who sued Robar for local code violations in 2008. The case was dismissed when the “Code Enforcement Officer” arrived at court without the documents against him.

In 2010, Robar was issued another code violation, but this one was dismissed, he said, “because the judge was on coke or something. They caught him sniffing it in the bathroom.”

Robar continued to piss off Potsdam’s poobahs by creating more and more of his art. Sometimes he added bathtubs and wash basins, but toilets and urinals dominate. “There’s one across from Clarkson College,” Robar said. And another at the main intersection in town.

In 2018, the town made one last attempt to dethrone Robar. The Board of Trustees passed a law against visible junk:

The deposit, accumulation, display and/or outdoor storage of junk, junk appliances, junk furniture, junk mobile homes, junk motor vehicles, garbage, regardless of quantity, is hereby prohibited within sight of neighboring property/properties and/or business concerns.

At that point, said Robar, it was time to sue or get off the pot. “I hired a lawyer and another lawyer. I have my First Amendment rights.”