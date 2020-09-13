Lenore Skenazy: Lazy cops entrap guys online instead of finding actual child rapists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Want to save kids from rape and molestation? Me, too. Unfortunately, instead of going after actual sexual predators, some police officers have discovered that it’s easier to just trick people. These cops go on adult dating sites, pose as grown women, find lonely guys, flirt and then claim they are actually underage. But the photos they send of “themselves” depict real women in their 20s. When the mark arranges a date, the cops arrest him as a predator.

These stings are the subject of a remarkable piece in The New York Times Magazine by Michael Winerip. I highly recommend reading the whole thing. But here’s a synopsis:

Winerip begins by profiling 20-year-old Jace Hambrick, a young man living at home, working in construction and doing a lot of gaming in Vancouver, Washington. When Hambrick found “Gamer Gurl” on Craigslist (which requires users to be 18), he couldn’t believe his luck: A woman who professed to love gaming and was looking for a boyfriend. They chatted for a while, and then “Gamer Gurl” said she was actually 13.

“Why did you post an ad in craigslist if your 13? You mean 23?” asked Hambrick.