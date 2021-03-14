Lenore Skenazy: Kids Under Surveillance

Students at 11 Chinese schools (so far) are required to wear “smart” uniforms that track their every move.

Thanks to chips sewn into the uniforms’ shoulders, the school can record the exact time a child enters and leaves the school.

If the kid skips a class, his parents and teachers are notified. If he leaves the class without permission, ditto. And if he happens to doze off, they’re notified of that, too — even as some sort of alarm goes off to stun the kid back to consciousness.

The company making these brave new uniforms, Guanyun Technology, says that it is only trying to keep kids safe. Of course! Safety is always the reason given for restricting freedom and increasing surveillance.

Lin Zongwu, the principal at one of the schools using the sensor-enabled uniforms, said that attendance went up once his students knew they couldn’t get away with anything.

That’s hardly surprising. Attendance is pretty robust at prison roll call, too.

But Guanyun is also responding to a call from the Chinese government to develop “smart campuses.” Think of it as no child left untracked. In fact, think of it as a gateway to the kind of total surveillance the country is aiming for with its “social credit” scheme.