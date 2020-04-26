Lenore Skenazy: Kids Deserve Pandemic Playtime Without Their Parents Getting Arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As if parents don’t have enough to worry about in the midst of a pandemic, last week, I got a terribly upsetting email from a dad who wrote to say that Child Protective Services, or CPS, had come to investigate him.

Not because his kids weren’t social distancing. Not because of any beatings or starvation or deliberate exposure to dangerous germs. He was being investigated for allowing his kids, ages 6 and 3, to play on their own front lawn.

Even in the midst of a bio-calamity, it seems that the mere sight of kids outside on their own strikes some as irresponsible. A call is made. But then, instead of allocating stretched state resources toward families in actual distress due to COVID-19, CPS and police are still treating children’s outdoor play as a crime.

How is that making kids safer?

The email came to me from a dad in Texas. He wrote, “While letting my kids play in my front yard, I got CPS called on me. I wasn’t out there with them but I was going out every 5 to 10 minutes and watching through the window between checks.”

When the caseworker arrived, his son made some popcorn, and the caseworker commented on how self-reliant he was. But self-reliant or not, the caseworker added, Dad had to be by his kids’ side at all times.