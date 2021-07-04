Lenore Skenazy: It's So Nice Out -- Stay Inside!

— A perception of crime that is not always in sync with reality. For decades, the majority of Americans surveyed have said that crime is going up when, in fact, violent crime in America declined 49% between 1993 and 2020.

— The fear of kidnapping (which apparently tops parents’ list of worries).

— The worry that a passerby seeing kids on their own could call 911.

— The ever-higher age that kids are presumed old enough to do anything on their own. (A British study found parents who were allowed to play outside on their own at 9 now don’t let their own kids out until age 11.)

— The belief that organized activities are more valuable than goof around, footloose time in childhood — a conviction shared by parents across the economic spectrum.

— The fact that when lots of kids are in those organized activities, other kids look out the window and don’t see anyone to play with, so they stay inside — or sign up for organized activities, too.

And then there’s extra homework, extra cars, maybe even fear of excess sun. (I’m seeing kids in long sleeves on boiling hot days, presumably to keep them safe from the sun’s rays).