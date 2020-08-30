Lenore Skenazy: It should not be standard operating procedure to strip-search little kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good news, parents: If you let your kids wait in the car for less than 10 minutes on a cool day — doors locked and fan on — a caseworker and sheriff are actually not allowed to come to your home, threaten to take your children away and strip-search the kids.

These very basic rights were just vindicated the hard way: by a Kentucky mom in federal court. Holly Curry sued the cop and the caseworker, insisting that, the day she was investigated for child abuse, the two authorities so wildly overstepped their bounds that they should not be afforded qualified immunity. In other words, their behavior was so egregious they had to take responsibility for it. The judge agreed.

You may recall the case. Back in March of 2017, Curry was driving her kids to karate when she stopped to get them some muffins. She was in the cafe for just a few minutes. When she came out, two cops rebuked her for leaving the kids.