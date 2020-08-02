Lenore Skenazy: In Pods They Trust

She was talking about the upcoming school year, of course. Her local school has drawn up “potential plans,” she said, “but the bottom line is that there’s really not a 100% good choice.” Send the kids to school? There’s a health risk. Keep them home, and what about socialization? Home school? Unschool? Let them watch cartoons and learn the entire Acme product line? “There’s a negative consequence for each possibility,” Gesaman sighs. “Just pick a punch in the face.”

A pod is a small group of families who approve of one another’s quarantining habits and whose kids will spend the next few weeks, months or God-knows-how-long learning together away from the schoolhouse. These may be kids who were going to the same school already or are just neighbors. They may be the same age or not. They may tune in together to the school district’s online lessons, or they may choose a totally different home-schooling curriculum. They may hire a teacher, or they may have the parents run the show. And they may or may not strive to include a kid or kids from a different income level, race or neighborhood to create more equity. (That last one is a big issue in the Facebook chats.)