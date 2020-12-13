Lenore Skenazy: How to Help Kids Hate Reading

For the record, moms of daughters also responded. I got in touch with one, who put her daughter Caitlin on the phone. So, I asked Caitlin, “How do you feel about reading logs?”

“It’s annoying to fill them out,” said the tween. “You feel like you can’t just read. And last year, I kept losing the logs. I’d find it at the last minute, and it’s all crumpled, so I have to uncrumple it, and then I’d have to find all the books I’d read and the authors and the number of pages and what genre it is and who the illustrator is.”

This kind of torment might make sense if it had the effect educators hope for: instilling the habit and love of reading. But does it? This is a question studied by Sarah A. Pak, a student and research assistant at Princeton, a few years back. She randomly assigned half of a group of 112 suburban second- and third-grade students to a mandatory reading log group and the other half to a “voluntary log” group. Then she surveyed their motivation to read before the experiment and two months in. The result?

“Students with mandatory logs expressed declines in both interest and attitudes toward recreational reading in comparison to peers with voluntary logs.” Reading logs turned a fun, self-directed activity into a top-down chore that chafed at the soul.