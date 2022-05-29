 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Lenore Skenazy: Have we got a home for you!

  • 0

Now that rents are ostensibly 25% higher than just a year ago, some home-hunters are complaining it’s hard to find an affordable place to live.

Nonsense! Why, even in la-di-dah Manhattan, it’s not hard to find an apartment these days. All you have to do is look! Gotham is chockfull of amazing finds, like —

—Unfurnished Manhattan Upper W. Side

LUXURY PENTHOUSE prices for 6th flr, 1 BR walkup.

Eat-in kitchen (stndg up, alone, holding stom. in).-

Fully renovated towel hook. Convenient to drum store, dog breeder, primal scream therapist.

Working fire hazard.

NO FEE except to broker, super, super’s son-in-law. $6,200/mo.

—W. 70s

FABULOUS SPACE For someone 125 lbs. or under, comfortable with heights, holes. Pre-(Spanish-American) War bldg.

People are also reading…

HW flrs in some spots.

Must be sure of foot, light sleeper, no alcohol.

Tightrope experience a plus.

Great deal, no neighbors. $ 3,670/mo.

—SPECTACULAR VIEWS when you lift the lid on this corrugated tin love nest. Convenient to curb. Handles included.

Uniformed cleaning service twice/week, early a.m.

Immediate occupancy thereafter. Relocation a snap.

Newly graffitied in Eng., Spanish.

Cozy. $ 2,070/mo.

—RIVERSIDE PARK

Oak-paneled lvgnrm, dining rm, kitch., bath, skylite.

Frisky neighbors.

24-hour honey on premises. Fresh nuts delivered daily.

Expansion possible, rot/termites permitting.

Perfect for kids, nymphs, satyrs, anyone under 3’.

Apply Rocky Racoon Management. No unleashed dogs, pls.

—BROWNSTONE AVAILABLE

Large, attractive brownstone available immediately.

Must see to believe. Smooth, shiny, washed up on shore of Coney Island.

Kind of shaped like a bean.

For sale by owner. All reasonable offers considered.

—E. 60s: STOP LOOKING... out windows. Start looking out sliding doors.

Vertically mobile studio avail. in Park Ave., doorman bldg.

Start moving up in the world!

Wrought iron grill work, fan overhead.

Small foldup seat in corner, fully blanketed walls. Must be available for light moving. Tips! $4,750/mo.

—E. 70s, 1st-York

DELUXE ‘99 Black Mercedes, fully a/c, leather interior, sunroof, CD stereo.

Good for couple/roommates. Back, front seats available. Northern/southern/eastern/western exposure.

Must relocate to opposite side of st. 2x/wk., vacate when owner needs to go somewhere. Call for appointment, spin.

—SWINGING SINGLES!

Unique Cntrl Pk. loft space.

Hi ceilings, perches, vines. Gapers, gators, field trips and families w/small children below.

YOU: Flexible, nonsmoking, arboreal vegetarian w/opposable thumbs.

US: Friendly, tropical, extended family.

MUST BE WILLING TO SHARE GROOMING. 3,175 bananas/mo.

—Sutton Pl. Area

GET A LOOK! Antique-filled, fully furnished, 3-BR is yrs to gaze upon from 320-ft wraparound luxury ledge!

Ornate, art-deco window frames matched by stunning 16-story drop. EZ access to sidewalk (once). $ 2,350/mo (can be pro-rated).

—LIVE LIKE LIBERACE

Don’t come out of the closet!

Quiet nook avail in frnt hall of spacious 8-rm. suite to share with minks (winter), sun bonnets (summer), occas’l confused guest. Plnty of lite (w/string attached), hangers. Non-moth preferred.

Lenore Skenazy

Lenore Skenazy

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Other View: Celebrate independence and start with Juneteenth

Opinion: As the Fourth of July draws near, Coloradans should prepare to celebrate Juneteenth first. It's a celebration of what's right with the United States. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last week making it an official state holiday. President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021.

Stapilus: The undercard

Stapilus: The undercard

Opinion: Those on one side of the great 2022 Republican primary split - those mainly championing statewide incumbent and major office holders like Governor Brad Little and Representative Mike Simpson - understandably felt celebratory as the results rolled in. After all, Little was re-elected decisively, as was Simpson, both in the wake of very high-profile and bitter campaigns.

Malloy: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

Malloy: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

Opinion: When Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene decided to leave her seat and run for secretary of state, she assumed she’d have generous support from North Idaho – and especially her longtime friends on Kootenai County’s Republican Central Committee.

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington DC carries the inscription “Freedom is not Free.” We’ve all heard that phrase. We all understand that freedom comes at a cost—sometimes a dear one.

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

Opinion: Memorial Day is a time set aside for Americans to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country. There have been many. America suffered 623,468 deaths in its major conflicts since the beginning of World War One. We owe these dedicated men and women our lasting gratitude for putting their lives on the line to protect and preserve our freedoms.

Brugger: The white race is not supreme

Brugger: The white race is not supreme

On April 6, I wrote a column about dominators. It is a term I want to champion rather than the various names we call people who use skin color, gender, arrival in the United States (now or in the past), educational level, place of residence, or other terms to demean another human. I meant to suggest that we all can look at our thoughts and behaviors and give up the need to justify ourselves. 

Brugger: Making sense of things

Brugger: Making sense of things

For the last year and a half, I’ve had the good fortune to watch two babies grow up. My great grands live here, and their grandmother and parents post photos of their movements frequently

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News