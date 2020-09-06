Lenore Skenazy: Halloween and Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the one holiday of the year it’s traditional to wear masks, Congress is nonetheless asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for coronavirus-era guidelines.

A bipartisan group of 30 lawmakers wonder what protocols mini ghosts, goblins, Trumps and Bidens should adhere to when — and if — they trick or treat. As The Hill reports:

“We are writing to ask you to update your Halloween safety guidance to include considerations related to COVID-19 so that Americans across the country know how to celebrate the Halloween season safely this year,” the members, including Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Ann Kuster, D-N.H.; and Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., wrote to Robert Redfield last week.

They want to know if kids should attend parties or package treats for one another or even participate in some kind of drive-by trick or treating. (Can you get any more dystopian than that?)

“With the appropriate guidance from the CDC, Americans can celebrate Halloween throughout the month of October in ways that prioritize community safety and adhere to rigorous socially distancing requirements,” the members wrote.