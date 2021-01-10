Lenore Skenazy: Half-Baked Hating On Bean Dad

But far more were more like, “Godspeed, s—-goblin.” (A new word to me, too.)

Pretty soon, the haters came so thick and fast — some calling his actions child abuse — that Bean Dad took down his whole thread. But then came the digging up of his prior tweets, some of which were shockingly racist, anti-Semitic, etc. Or as one tweet put it:

“Bean Dad’s daughter is now about 6 hours into watching her dad try to learn how to close a can of worms.”

One worm can included the fact that the “My Brother, My Brother and Me” podcast had used a song by The Long Winters, a group Bean Dad sang with in the 2000s. No more.

And, in the category of everything turns out to be strangely connected to everything else, Bean Dad also co-hosted a podcast with all-time Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings.

In the days since, Bean Dad has apologized for the earlier tweets, saying they were meant to be ironic, and he explained that he and his daughter were laughing and having fun together on Bean Day. So now I’m using Bean Dad as a cultural Rorschach test:

When someone says something you disagree with — is this license to dredge up anything else they’ve ever said publicly?