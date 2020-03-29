Lenore Skenazy: 'Freaky Friday': Coronavirus Edition

After work, the parents wouldn’t have time to unwind or go for a drink. Their child would pick them up from work and take them to something enriching, like a two-hour chess lesson. But they couldn’t go into the lesson until the child signed them in at the front desk.

If the parents were wiped out after chess and REALLY ready for that drink, they would first need to spend 20 minutes reading something at their current vocabulary level or just a smidge above — maybe a chapter of Tolstoy. Then they’d have to write what they thought would happen next to Natasha and Prince Andrei, and the child would read what they’d written and initial it.

(Younger kids could swap out the Tolstoy for a trip to the park, where the kids would stand under the jungle gym, arms outstretched, while their parents climbed.)

Come evening, the child would prepare the parent a meal and cut it into tiny pieces so the parent wouldn’t choke and also wouldn’t hurt themselves with a sharp knife. Then it would be time for more reading and a homework project that the child would tell them how to do while saying, “This is YOUR project.” And then lights out.