Lenore Skenazy: Enough With the Suspicion Already!

A recent story on the site Medium is by a dad whose 2-year-old wanted to take a walk in the rain with him, stomp in some puddles and be “dangled” by him — which sounds like sort of hanging onto his hand while he pulls her along, not actually being dragged across the pavement.

Nonetheless, a passing van saw the two, and, reports the dad:

“I hear a man’s voice behind me calling, ‘Sir, sir, stop right there, I’ve called the police.’”

The story from then on is long and convoluted — cops arrive; no charges are made. (Yay!) But the folks in the van, a man and a woman clearly on a child-saving high, keep tailing the guy, refusing to consider the drenched daddy-daughter duo as anything less than nefarious.

It’s an awful encounter, but that would be just that — except for two things that strike me as significant.

First is how much the dad is shaken by the encounter. He muses: