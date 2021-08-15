Lenore Skenazy: Elmer Gets his Gun

Fiddler on the Ground: Thanks to CGI, Tevye the Dairyman is safer than ever, fiddling on his lawn and wearing a hard hat just in case his violin case falls off the roof — a prudent move prompting his joyous anthem, “To Life (Insurance)!” Other hits include: “Mask-Maker,” “Far From the Home I Retro-fitted with Grab Bars” and the big opening number about the one thing that makes life a lot more orderly, “Permission!”

Cancelin’ Gretel: Lost in the woods, Hansel and Gretel spy a gingerbread house. Gretel warns Hansel not to go in, but suspecting it is Gretel’s food issues talking, Hansel knocks. He and the little old homeowner bond over gumdrops and agree to co-author a children’s book that leaves out Gretel because she has “crone-shamed” Hansel’s new friend.

The Nut-free Suite: Tschaikovsky can hum happily from his grave, knowing at last there is a version of his ballet featuring Clara and the hypoallergenic toy she brings to life, Ken, who’s never had any nuts.