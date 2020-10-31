Lenore Skenazy: Don't Swallow This New Halloween Fear

Talk about masterful fearmongering. In just a few paragraphs, we've leapt to breathing troubles! Ventilators! Bravo, Yahoo. Maybe you aren't about to go the way of AOL!

The report also quotes Alexandra Funk, director of Central Ohio Poison Control at Nationwide Children's Hospital -- yes, Nationwide, the same insurance company that showed us a dead child during the 2015 Super Bowl. (Nothing if not consistent!) Funk talks about the high levels of THC in gummies and how, sometimes, the packaging is easy to mistake for candy.

This is true. That's why sometimes kids DO accidentally eat edibles. Where do they get these? A 2016 study in JAMA Pediatrics found the not-very-surprising sources: parents and other family members.

Not fiendish neighbors.

The study also compared kids' "marijuana-related" hospital visits two years before pot was legalized in Colorado and two years after. Sure enough, the kid visits went up -- from 1.2 per 100,000 to 2.3 per 100,000. A big leap -- but still a tiny number.

As usual, the Halloween advice given by the authorities seems harmless. Indiana State Police spokesman Ron Galaviz is quoted saying, "Just take an extra moment to inspect your child's candy, maybe more than you normally would."