Lenore Skenazy: Do You Want a Bureaucrat, Age 20, Judging Your Parenting?

“We were encouraging people to call the governor’s office and their elected officials,” Dan Beasley, staff attorney at the Home School Legal Defense Association, told me. “Our data show that about 1,600 people responded directly to our action.” That seems to have done the trick.

The state’s initiative was created by the Child Wellbeing Task Force, a 38-member committee concerned that kids might be suffering behind closed doors, out of sight from teachers who might have noticed their distress and reported it to child protective services under different circumstances.

I can understand the worry: No one wants kids to be hurt or starved behind closed doors. The problem is that the state should not go around visiting people’s homes just because someone, somewhere might be in trouble. As the Home School Legal Defense Association wrote in a note to its constituents, “Such a policy, if adopted, would threaten the right of parents to be presumed to act in their own child’s best interests.”

Even Schwinn seemed to understand that. “I also acknowledge the vast difference between providing support for vulnerable students as opposed to any potential overreach into what parents determine is best for their children,” wrote the commissioner.