Lenore Skenazy: Dad Can't Be Penalized for Raising Competent Kids

A Canadian dad has won the right to let his kids ride the city bus on their own.

Vancouver techie Adrian Crook allowed his four oldest children, then aged 7-11, to ride the city buses to and from school in 2017. It was going fine until someone called child protective services to report unsupervised kids on public transit.

The Ministry of Child and Family Development, or the MCFD, informed Crook that not only were unsupervised bus trips not allowed but that his kids under age 10 were also not allowed to do anything unsupervised, inside or outside the home.

During the three years the case dragged on, Crook had felt he legally couldn’t let his kids out of his sight. “For years (before the MCFD got involved), they’d been going across the street to the 7-Eleven I could see from my window,” he told me in a phone conversation. But after the Ministry issued its edict, he didn’t dare let them do that anymore.

He didn’t even let them take out the garbage.