Lenore Skenazy: Covid Is Putting Kids in Danger ... of Obesity

Suzanne Axelsson, an international play activist, agreed, saying that it’s possible the food at home was not only more convenient, but it was also cheaper, thanks to strained finances, hence probably lighter on the quinoa and kale quotient and heavier on the Doritos and Little Debbies.

But Peter Gray, a Research Professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Boston College, said it may simply have to do with kids being home and hence near food all the time. “When you are home, you can eat while you do almost anything.” Tell me about it!

I actually think that’s why kids were getting heavier over the years even before COVID-19. It wasn’t just the lack of exercise (though a 2017 Johns Hopkins study did find 19-year-olds are now as sedentary as 60-year-olds). It’s also that back in the day, kids were out and about playing so much — you know, “outside till the streetlights came on” — that a lot of time they just weren’t near a food source.

Gradually childhood moved inside, thanks to “stranger danger,” homework and electronic devices, meaning more kids ended up temptingly close to the kitchen.

Even organized sports often featured a snack, and kids driven to and from those activities could eat in the car. School was almost the only time they were away from food for several hours.