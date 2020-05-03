Lenore Skenazy: COVID-19 Fears Inspire a Bizarre Revenge Plot

Back at home, the authorities confronted Bill and Kristy, who discovered that someone had called in an anonymous tip claiming that a mother of five had taken her children out with a man who wasn’t their dad, and they had bruises on their arms indicative of rough grabbing.

The investigator proceeded to question the kids away from the parents, and he made at least one of the boys take off his shirt to look for bruises. Kristy told Mason that the investigator wanted to do the same with the girls but she objected, so he only pulled up the girls’ sleeves and took photos.

But ... if the kids were wearing long sleeves (it was cold), how had anyone spotted bruises? Of course, the caller got other information wrong, too: Bill was very much the kids’ father.

The parents presume the call came from someone at the bank. Whoever it was provided the exact kind of information — bruising, suspicious man, etc. — that prompts a Child Protective Services investigation.

When Bill handed over his license, the investigator could see from his last name he was not an “unrelated male.” And when the kids showed their arms, it was clear the bruises didn’t exist. Case closed? If only.