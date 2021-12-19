Lenore Skenazy: Coming to New York? Here's the Lingo You'll Need

New Yorkers have always had their own slang. For us, “Coffee, regular” means coffee with milk and sugar. A “straphanger” — one who hangs from a strap — is shorthand for a subway or bus rider. And “fuhgeddaboudit” is a single word. In fact, when you are on the expressway out of Brooklyn there’s a real sign that says, “Leaving Brooklyn? Fuhgeddaboudit!”

So, if you are thinking of visiting New York this holiday season — and please do; we need the tourists! — here are some new words we’re adopting:

Quipster: A hipster who lives in Queens.

Tri-asselete: A person who, by a combination of “manspreading,” leaning and glowering, manages to take up three seats on the subway.

Celebate: To try to not spot celebrities.

PPB: Short for “phantom phone booth” — a phone booth with only wires left in it.

Yellowed Cab: Pre-Uber form of transportation.

Coney-ism: Coney Island employees who send business to other boardwalk establishments. E.g., “Now that you’ve had a hot dog, maybe it’s time for a ride on the Cyclone.” (That is actually a terrible idea.)

NODOZ: The Bronx neighborhood Near or Directly Opposite Zoo.

Blunch: Brunch that commences at or past lunch time.

Churisma: The irresistible allure of a giant pile of churros.

Ferry Godfather: A Mafia don who lives on Staten Island.

Hamiltinnitus: Hamilton songs playing nonstop in the ear.

Cartio Workout: The exercise one gets walking over to the hot dog cart.

Bubblestone: Street or sidewalk littered with bubble-shaped tops of Frappuccino cups.

Lost and Lost: The subway’s lost-and-found booth.

Bat-Super-Spider: A New York man who thinks too much of himself.

Brake Dancer: Bad driver.

Rant Control: The ability to not start screaming when you hear about someone else’s obscenely low rent.

Elmotional Wreck: An Elmo character in Times Square who is talking to himself or crying.

Late Bloomers: Buildings and projects begun in the Bloomberg era only now reaching completion.

Cataclysmic Climate Change: The act of entering a freezing subway car from a sweltering platform, or vice versa.

Lonut: The lone doughnut left on a doughnut cart.

Speed Lump: A person standing on the left side of the escalator unaware that that side is reserved for people walking. (Visitors: Don’t let that be YOU!)

Grand Central Squirrminal: A gathering of city squirrels, usually near a lady with peanuts in her pocket (who may or may not look a whole lot like me).

Shadowfreud: To feel pleasure in knowing a friend’s luxury apartment will soon be in the shadow of an even more luxurious building.

Smidgeon: A small pigeon.

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?”

