 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Principal Versus Mom

Lenore Skenazy: Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

  • 0

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of the House and passed the “Reasonable Childhood Independence” bill unanimously. Now it goes to Gov. Jared Polis, who is expected to sign it into law.

A front page Denver Gazette story by Hannah Metzger quoted one of the citizens who testified in favor of the bill: 12-year-old Brinley Sheffield.

When Brinley was 7, she first decided to take up running. Unfortunately, Day One of her new pursuit ended in terror when a car followed her the few blocks back to her home. Soon afterward, a policeman came knocking.

She thought he was coming to say he’d caught a criminal. But no. He told Brinley and her mom that a citizen had spotted a child alone outside — and called the cops. While no charges were filed, Brinley told the legislators that after that, “I didn’t want to run around my block.”

People are also reading…

To prevent just such incidents, and to reassure parents they can give their kids some independence, and to stop the over-investigation of decent parents in poverty who literally cannot afford to helicopter their kids, the bill was introduced by two Democrats and two Republicans: Sen. Janet Buckner (D) and Rep. Mary Young (D), and Sen. Jim Smallwood (R), and Rep. Kim Ransom (R).

The Gazette quoted Young saying, “When youth are given independence they grow, learn and thrive and we’re pleased to pass legislation that empowers their right to independence.”

This bill had been introduced in 2020 and sailed through the Colorado House. It was expected to do the same in the Senate when COVID-19 closed the legislature. Back then, it had just two sponsors.

This year, in the House itself, 27 representatives asked to sign on as co-sponsors.

Yes, 27.

While similar bills passed in Utah, Texas and Oklahoma, Colorado is the first “blue” state to pass what was originally dubbed the “Free-Range Parenting” law. Let Grow, the nonprofit promoting childhood independence that I helm, has been building stakeholder coalitions and popular support for these measures for four years. Currently Illinois, Nebraska and South Carolina are considering such bills. (If you’d like to get involved, please visit Let Grow’s website: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__letgrow.org&amp;d=DwIDaQ&amp;c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&amp;r=wAIbJ_EGuPax9PYUeDdgzQB8fht9BKDCRXBpelMKnRA&amp;m=chO88Lqcga9FtLvk528nhXOZzW4pfFz5Bh5VFODffIxQf37-dM4IS4Y38dxt_-Ni&amp;s=Jv9jEJ4ZpkhbDvzA8mmF2jXnRfDLcKuJn15Rd7Ahlp0&amp;e= .)

As the sponsors of the 2020 bill, Buckner and Ransom, wrote in The Colorado Sun:

“Parents know their children best and there are children 8, 9, 10 that are perfectly capable of walking to school by themselves. But the parents load them up and drive them because they’re afraid to be charged with neglect.”

This “defensive parenting” hurts parents and stunts kids.

Sen. Buckner remembered how “proud and grown up” she felt when she ran her first errand — to get baking powder. But now, too many perfectly fine unsupervised kids are being reported to the authorities. About a third of all kids will be reported at some point in their childhoods, and that number soars to 53% for African American kids.

In Colorado, Rep. Young reported, 82% of parents reported to the child abuse hotline will have their cases “unsubstantiated.” That’s a lot of excess investigations — and trauma.

Thankfully, those days are becoming a thing of the past as parents demand the right to raise their kids with the independence they need to grow up confident, capable — and happy.

Lenore Skenazy

Lenore Skenazy

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com and author of “Has the World Gone Skenazy?”

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reader Comment: Setting the record straight on fairness for all

Reader Comment: Setting the record straight on fairness for all

In recent weeks, I have heard some questions from Idahoans about a bill in Congress that I am cosponsoring: H.R. 1440, the Fairness for All Act. It has come to my attention that certain misconceptions about this bill have spread via social media and even the press, and I would like to take the time to give the facts about this important bill.

Idaho View: The Legislature’s latest tax maneuver was a joke

Idaho View: The Legislature’s latest tax maneuver was a joke

Opinion: Among the great comedy teams, you’ve had Laurel and Hardy, Martin and Lewis, the Marx Brothers, the Three Stooges and now — Idaho Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.

Brugger: The Legislature isn't the place for amateurs

Brugger: The Legislature isn't the place for amateurs

Opinion: I have wondered about Idaho's legislative sessions since I arrived in the state in time for the 2005 session. I've never been in a state so focused on having a short legislative session. I can understand the need to get back to the farm, store, office, or plant, but I suspect most have the free time and income to handle whatever extra time it takes.

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

For anyone wondering why extremist legislators should be voted out in the May 17 Republican primary, many of those lawmakers have stepped forward to show why. As with last year’s dismal session, any number of bills have been dumped into the legislative hopper merely to fuel the culture wars, as opposed to addressing real problems facing the State.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News