Lenore Skenazy: Can Johnny Come Out and Play -- Legally?

We’ve all heard stories of parents getting investigated or even arrested for letting their kids do something as simple as walk to the park on their own. But on Wednesday, Oklahoma and Texas both passed “Reasonable Childhood Independence” bills ensuring parents that they can let their kids play outside, stay home alone a bit and engage in other normal childhood activities without being accused of abuse or neglect.

Hallelujah!

These bills just await their governors’ signatures.

Also on Wednesday — a banner day for families — the Nevada Assembly’s Health and Human Services committee held hearings on a similar bill that proved so popular all the committee members ended up asking to co-sponsor it. It had already passed in the state’s Senate.

This is a triple-header for parents and kids!

The nonprofit I lead, Let Grow, supported this legislation because we hear from so many parents who WANT to let their kids go climb a tree or run an errand but are afraid someone could call 911 and open an investigation on them. So, instead, they keep the kids inside on the couch.