Lenore Skenazy: Bait and Swiss

Hans up! A Swiss 8-year-old was investigated by the police for asking if he could use play money to make a purchase in a village shop.

Note that that kid wasn’t even trying to palm the cash off as real — which would have been pretty tough considering it was a euro printed on plain paper decorated with blue Chinese characters. No doubt, this may be a reality someday in Europe. But that day has not yet come.

The fake money was given out at a recent carnival in the town of Sissach, Switzerland. There’s a Chinese tradition where family members burn paper versions of everything from mansions to money to Marlboros so that their ancestors will enjoy them in the afterlife. That’s what these “euros” were. And, for the record, euros aren’t even the currency in the northern Basel-Landschaft region where this occurred. That area uses Swiss francs.

But who gives a flying yodel about such trifles? Store manager Tanja Baumann told the Basler Zeitung newspaper that even though the money was obviously fake, she had to call the cops because: “It is our policy. We were instructed to do so by the headquarters in Winterthur.”