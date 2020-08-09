Lenore Skenazy: Back to school-pocalypse shopping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you look at Target’s back-to-school ads, you might not notice anything different in the chipper array of Post-its, backpacks and pencils, except for one new item in the lineup: face masks. Still, the whole thing looks like business as usual.

The parents shopping for those supplies are anything but.

“My 11-year-old just asked me, ‘Can I please get a new backpack?’ And I just looked at her like, ‘What’s the point?’” says Vanessa Elias, a parent coach in Wilton, Connecticut. “I think they’ll be back (at school) for a very short amount of time.” Her district has stated it will only stay open if the local COVID-19 case rate is less than 25 per 100,000. (If it’s 10-25 per 100,000, the schools will be open on a hybrid schedule).

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s older daughter is off to her first year at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the COVID-19 rate is exponentially higher. So, all the Facebook chatter among the parents of new Eckerd freshmen is which touchless thermometer to buy and whether or not the kids should bring air filters.

Not quite the usual, “Does my kid need a minifridge?” conversation.