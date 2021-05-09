Lenore Skenazy: Aren't You Glad You Aren't a Kid Today?

A survey of almost 2,000 parents of kids ages 5 to 11 in Britain found that most parents aren’t letting their kids play outside, unsupervised, until age 11, The Guardian reports. This is despite the fact that when the parents were growing up, they headed out to play at around age 9.

Tim Gill, author of “Urban Playground: How Child-Friendly Planning and Design Can Save Cities” and longtime champion of more freedom for kids, said the study shows “that British children have been subject to a gradual, creeping lockdown over at least a generation.” He added, “Thanks to the pandemic, we all know what lockdown feels like.”

So, why are we doing this to our kids?

The reasons are the usual adult fears of crime and traffic, dovetailing with the fact that electronic entertainment keeps many kids from longing for the outdoors (or knowing it exists).

Of course, our desire to keep kids safe makes sense. What is hard to keep in mind when worrying about the dangers of letting them leave the house is that there are dangers to not letting them leave the house. Gill lists them: “Boredom, isolation, inactivity and poorer mental and physical health. The consequences for their development and well-being should not be underestimated.”