Lenore Skenazy: America's Favorite Story

From Liam Neeson movies to “Law & Order” episodes to Halle Berry’s “Kidnap,” it’s a reliable fictional plot. But it’s also a staple of the news, whether the story is real and tragic, like the terrible case of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who was murdered last week, presumably by her neighbor, or whether there is no story there at all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When there actually is no story, the media is faced with a problem: How do you report when nothing happened? Easy! You report on what MIGHT have happened, had the worst-case scenario occurred. To wit: At the beginning of every school year, I wait for a story somewhere in America where a bus driver accidentally drops a kid off at the wrong bus stop.

This completely anodyne event is often reported as not only newsworthy but also as a near-death experience. The reporter interviews a grim-faced cop, relieved nothing terrible happened, and a mom usually says something like, “When I think of all the HORRIBLE THINGS that COULD have happened, we are just thanking God our child is safe.”

As if kidnappings and murders are so common that the odds are stacked against any child walking home half a mile.

So, reporters take a story of safety and turn it into one of danger, reinforcing the storyline we’re getting addicted to: A child outside is a child threatened.